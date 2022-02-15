Buffalo man pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 35-year-old Frankie M. Hancock pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of attempted course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Hancock's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said Hancock admitted he attempted to engage in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a victim who was less than 11-years-old between March 1, 2017 and February 1, 2019. Hancock also admitted he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a second victim who was less than 11-years-old during the same time period.

He continues to remain held without bail and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced March 16.