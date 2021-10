WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — One Western New Yorker is due back in court Tuesday for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Sibick faces ten federal charges including assaulting a police officer on Capitol grounds.

Federal investigators claim he stole the officer's badge and buried it in his backyard in Buffalo.

Sibick is expected to appear in federal court Tuesday for a bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C.