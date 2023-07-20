Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to probation for throwing partial pipe bomb through window of Eden home

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 20, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 41-year-old Adam A. Jones was sentenced Thursday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres to three years of probation.

The district attorney's office said that around 3 a.m. on March 28, 2022, Jones threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden. Police said the incident occurred at the home of former Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman.

Jones was arraigned on related charges in December 2022 and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in March 2023.

A final no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims and remains in effect for the next five years.

