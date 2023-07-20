Buffalo man sentenced to probation for throwing partial pipe bomb through window of Eden home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 41-year-old Adam A. Jones was sentenced Thursday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres to three years of probation.

The district attorney's office said that around 3 a.m. on March 28, 2022, Jones threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden. Police said the incident occurred at the home of former Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman.

RELATED: Eden police: 'simulated explosive device' thrown through town supervisor's window

Jones was arraigned on related charges in December 2022 and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in March 2023.

A final no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims and remains in effect for the next five years.