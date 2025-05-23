Buffalo man sentenced to prison in deadly shooting outside of Hertel Avenue bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Hertel Avenue bar in May 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old William M. Quinones was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors said Quinones shot 46-year-old Madjid Elbert of Buffalo outside of Del Denby Tavern on Hertel Avenue back in May 2024. Elbert died at the hospital a short time later.

Quinones was found guilty of one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in April.