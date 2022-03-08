Watch
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal shooting in June 2021

Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal shooting on Hobart Street in June 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 24-year-old Franklin Andrews was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 18, 2021 Andrews recklessly caused the death of 22-year-old Tyler Wasinger by shooting him in the chest with an illegal pistol while inside his apartment on Hobart Street. Wasinger died at the scene.

Andrews pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a firearm in December 2021.

