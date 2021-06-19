Watch
22-year-old killed in shooting on Hobart Street in Buffalo; 23-year-old charged with manslaughter

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jun 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 22-year-old man is dead and a 23-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting on Hobart Street, Friday morning.

Officials say police along with Buffalo fire and AMR responded to a reported shooting inside the upper apartment at the first block of Hobart Street just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the man died at the scene.

According to police Franklin Andrews, who lives at that same Hobart Street address, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter in the second degree.

Detectives say both men knew each other.

