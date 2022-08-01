Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly crash on Bailey Avenue in July 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly crash on Bailey Avenue in July 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Cameryon C. Nelson was sentenced in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on July 8, 2020 Nelson was recklessly driving at a high rate of speed when he caused a head-on crash on Bailey Avenue near East Lovejoy Street. The driver of the vehicle Nelson crashed into, 24-year-old Dorian Monique Baines, died at the scene. Nelson and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to ECMC for treatment.

According to the district attorney's office, Nelson was driving without a license and admitted to smoking cannabis before the crash. He was also interacting with the driver of another vehicle and attempting to maneuver around that vehicle at the time of the crash.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan found Nelson guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter in June. He was acquitted of all other charges in the indictment against him.