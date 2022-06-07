Judge finds Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in connection to crash on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has found a Buffalo man guilty of manslaughter in connection to a crash on Bailey Avenue in July 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan found 24-year-old Cameryon C. Nelson guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter. Nelson was acquitted of all other charges in the indictment against him.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Nelson's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said on July 8, 2020 Nelson was recklessly driving at a high rate of speed when he caused a head-on crash on Bailey Avenue near East Lovejoy Street. The driver of the vehicle Nelson crashed into, 24-year-old Dorian Monique Baines, died at the scene. Nelson and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to ECMC for treatment.

According to the district attorney's office, Nelson was found to have cannabis in his system and he was interacting with the driver of another vehicle and attempting to maneuver around that vehicle at the time of the crash.

Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1, 2022, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.