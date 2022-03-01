Buffalo man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Craig Marranca was sentenced Tuesday to serve 42 months in prison.

Marranca pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in May 2021.

According to investigators, on September 18, 2017, New York State Police undercover investigators downloaded an image containing child pornography from the eMule/eDonkey peer-to-peer network and the image was traced back to an IP address belonging to Marranca's spouse. The image was later recovered when investigators seized Marranca's laptop on October 27, 2017.

Officials said a total of 18 electronic devices were seized, including his laptop which contained 1,771 files of child pornography and some images included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.