Local hospital nurse pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a local hospital nurse pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge Tuesday.

Officials say 32-year-old Craig Marranca of Buffalo pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

According to investigators, on September 18, 2017, New York State Police undercover investigators downloaded an image containing child pornography from the eMule/eDonkey peer-to-peer network and the image was traced back to an IP address belonging to Marranca's spouse. The image was later recovered when investigators seized Marranca's laptop on October 27, 2017.

Officials say a total of 18 electronic devices were seized, including his laptop which contained 1,771 files of child pornography and some images included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

Marranca is scheduled to be sentenced September 27. Officials did not say what hospital he worked at.