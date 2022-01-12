Buffalo man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting on Delaware Avenue in July 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal shooting on Delaware Avenue in July 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Mario K. Washington, Jr. was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of 27 and 1/3 to 32 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 1, 2020, Washington shot the victim, 28-year-old Shariff Jackson, who was sitting inside of a vehicle in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Jackson died at the scene.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Washington's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Washington pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in November. He was sentenced to serve a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision in that case.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for possession of an illegal gun in a separate indictment. He was sentenced to serve a determinate sentence of two and 1/3 to seven years in that case. He will serve that consecutive to his sentence on manslaughter.