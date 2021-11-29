Buffalo man pleads guilty in connection with fatal shooting on Delaware Avenue in July 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal shooting on Delaware Avenue in July 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Mario K. Washington, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 1, 2020, Washington shot the victim, 28-year-old Shariff Jackson, who was sitting inside of a vehicle in a parking lot on the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Jackson died at the scene.

The district attorney's office also announced Washington pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for possession of an illegal gun in a separate indictment.

Washington faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced January 10. He continues to remain held without bail.