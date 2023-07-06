Buffalo man sentenced to 32 years in prison, shot and killed robbery victim in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for his role in a 2021 robbery-murder.

On April 14, 2021, the defendant 28-year-old Daiquin Gray, shot and killed 38-year-old victim Marcques Robinson before robbing him of his gold chain necklace.

Gray pleaded guilty to the murder on April 21, 2023 and was later found guilty by a jury after two hours of deliberation.

Gray's co-defendant, 33-year-old Corey J. Bell, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in the first degree for his role in the crime. Bell was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.