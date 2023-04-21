Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder in connection to fatal shooting at gas station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury has found 28-year-old Daiquin Gray guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the district attorney's office, on April 24, 2021, Gray and 33-year-old Corey J. Bell approached 38-year-old Marcques Robinson with the intent to commit a robbery while Robinson was pumping gas at a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street.

The district attorney's office said Gray fired multiple shots at Robinson during the robbery and Robinson attempted to flee but collapsed nearby. Robinson died from his injuries.

Gray faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26. He continues to be held without bail.

Bell pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery in November 2022 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 12. He also continues to be held without bail.