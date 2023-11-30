Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection to deadly shooting in August 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Javair D. Walker of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on August 16, 2021, Walker intentionally fired at least one shot from an illegal gun into a crowd of people who were involved in a fight in the area of Page Street and Lawn Avenue in Buffalo. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest and transported to ECMC where she was pronounced dead.

Buffalo police identified the victim as 17-year-old Najae Lanier. 7 News spoke to Lanier's family after the shooting and they described her as the most loving, caring and sweet 17-year-old.

The family of Najae Lanier

Walker was located by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the Cleveland, Ohio area. He was arrested on the indictment warrant, waived extradition, and was returned to Western New York in September 2022.

A jury found Walker guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in October.