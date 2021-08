BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Buffalo Monday.

According to police, the shooting occurred during a birthday party in the area of Page Street and Lawn Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The 17-year-old girl was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.

BPD detectives believe the suspect is known to people who attended the party. Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at (716) 847-2255.