Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 30-year-old Savon R. Stewart of Buffalo was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend.

In August, Buffalo Police officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex on Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old Jena MacDiarmid Beal dead inside the apartment. The district attorney's office said Stewart killed Beal, his girlfriend, by beating and stabbing her.

A jury found Stewart guilty in October of one count of second-degree murder following a six-day trial.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, resources are available through the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. You can find more information at (716) 858-4630 or online at www.erie.gov/besafe.