Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murdering girlfriend in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a jury has found 30-year-old Savon R. Stewart of Buffalo guilty of one count of second-degree murder.

In August, Buffalo Police officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex on Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old Jena MacDiarmid Beal dead inside the apartment. The district attorney's office said Stewart killed Beal, his girlfriend, by beating and stabbing her.

Stewart faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He is set to be sentenced on Monday, December 2, and remains held without bail.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, resources are available through the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. You can find more information at (716) 858-4630 or online at www.erie.gov/besafe.