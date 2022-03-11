Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder of Lekeeta Holloman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clarence Lamont Bryant, 43, of Buffalo was sentenced Friday morning by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 25 years to life in prison for second-degree murder.

Bryant was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a jury in Erie County last month in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Lekeeta Holloman.

Holloman was shot and killed in the area of Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street on Buffalo's West Side on November 15, 2019. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Holloman had been walking back to her vehicle after taking their child to daycare when she was shot.

The sentence handed down by Judge Boller was the maximum allowed under law.

In addition to this sentence, Bryant was also sentenced Friday for an unrelated criminal case. Bryant was found guilty of a cocaine possession charge in 2018, and initially able to have the charge reduced to a misdemeanor on successful completion of a drug rehabilitation program. Bryant did not complete that program and was sentenced to two years of prison and one year of post-release supervision.

The two sentences will run consecutive to each other, meaning Bryant must complete one of the sentences before completing the other.