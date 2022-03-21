Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting in December 2019

tony golden.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
tony golden.jpg
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:31:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has received the maximum sentence for a fatal shooting on Floss Avenue in December 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 22-year-old Tony S. Golden was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 20, 2019 Golden intentionally shot 22-year-old Vincent Cramer with an illegal gun multiple times on Floss Avenue. Cramer died from his injuries.

Golden pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in December 2021.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Golden's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine