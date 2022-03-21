Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting in December 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has received the maximum sentence for a fatal shooting on Floss Avenue in December 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 22-year-old Tony S. Golden was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 20, 2019 Golden intentionally shot 22-year-old Vincent Cramer with an illegal gun multiple times on Floss Avenue. Cramer died from his injuries.

Golden pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in December 2021.

