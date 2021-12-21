Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing 22-year-old man in December 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 22-year-old man in December 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 22-year-old Tony S. Golden pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

According to the district attorney's office on December 20, 2019 Golden intentionally shot 22-year-old Vincent Cramer with an illegal gun multiple times on Floss Avenue. Cramer died from his injuries.

Golden faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced January 31, 2022. He continues to remain held without bail.