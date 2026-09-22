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Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison after killing stepdaughter

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WKBW
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BUFFLAO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with five years post-release supervision after killing his stepdaughter in August 2024.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, in August 2024, Buffalo police were called to the 400 block of East Ferry Street. Police found 20-year-old Kayshawnna M. Jordan found dead inside her bedroom.

An investigation revealed that Brown killed his stepdaughter by manual strangulation and blunt impact injuries to her head. Brown was then arrested in October 2025 on a fugitive warrant in Alabama.

Peter D. Brown, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in July.

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