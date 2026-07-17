Buffalo man pleads guilty to killing his stepdaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 39-year-old Peter D. Brown of Buffalo has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

In August 2024, Buffalo Police were called to the 400 block of East Ferry Street. The district attorney's office said 20-year-old Kayshawnna M. Jordan was found dead inside her bedroom.

An investigation revealed that Brown killed his stepdaughter by manual strangulation and blunt impact injuries to her head. Brown was then arrested in October 2025 on a fugitive warrant in Alabama.

WATCH: Man extradited from Alabama faces murder charge in connection with the death of his stepdaughter

Man extradited from Alabama faces murder charge in connection with the death of his stepdaughter

Brown faces 25 years in prison on September 22, 2026, and continues to be held without bail.

