Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in narcotics conspiracy that led to triple homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Jariel Cobb, also known as "Doobie" and "Black" of Buffalo, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison in connection to a narcotics conspiracy that resulted in the death of three people.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorneys that handled the case, beginning in 2014, Cobb, and others, began receiving and selling marijuana, heroin, and cocaine. They used 973 Fillmore Avenue to store, package, and sell the illegal narcotics. In September 2019, Cobb arranged a purchase of a kilogram of cocaine from Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred. Valentin-Colon, his wife Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, their minor son, and Roman-Audiffred, arrived at a residence on Roebling Avenue when Roman-Audiffred exited the vehicle and entered the residence and was hit in the head with a blunt object by a co-defendant and she fell to the floor. The co-defendant then went outside and shot and killed both Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud in front of their minor son and then drove the vehicle and parked it on Scajaquada Street near Kilhoffer Street.

A short time later, Cobb and a co-defendant moved the body of Roman-Audiffred from the residence's kitchen to the basement and dismembered her body. They then placed the body parts into multiple trash bags, then into the trunk of their vehicle, and then drove to a residence on Box Avenue and placed the trash bags into a burning fire pit in the backyard.

The next day, Cobb and another co-defendant got the vehicle from Scajaquada Street with the bodies of Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud still inside, as well as their minor son, and drove it into the yard of a residence on Tonawanda Street and poured gasoline over the vehicle and the bodies and then lit them on fire. They took the child and left him on a porch on Potomac Avenue.

One of the co-defendants, 51-year-old Deandre Wilson, was sentenced to three life sentences in March 2023 for his role in the murders.

Another co-defendant, 39-year-old James Reed, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct justice, use of fire to commit a felony, and accessory after the fact.