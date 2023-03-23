Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to three life sentences for role in 2019 triple murder

WKBW
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 17:00:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to three consecutive sentences plus 30 years for his role in a 2019 triple murder.

The defendant, 51-year-old Deandre Wilson, was convicted by a federal jury in November 2022 on the following charges:

  • narcotics conspiracy
  • Hobbs Act robbery
  • murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy
  • discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes
  • two counts of discharge of a firearm causing death in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes
  • conspiracy to obstruct justice
  • two counts of obstruction of justice
  • conspiracy to use fire to commit a felony
  • two counts of use of fire to commit a felony
  • conspiracy to damage and destroy a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire
  • damaging and destroying a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana

The victims in the murder were married couple Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced-Plaud, and their friend, Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred.
The 3-year-old son of Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud witnessed the murders of his parents and was later found on the porch of a home near the victim's bodies.

Also involved in the murders were Wilson's co-conspirators, Jariel Cobb and James Reed, who were previously convicted and still await sentencing.

