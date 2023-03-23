Buffalo man sentenced to three life sentences for role in 2019 triple murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to three consecutive sentences plus 30 years for his role in a 2019 triple murder.

The defendant, 51-year-old Deandre Wilson, was convicted by a federal jury in November 2022 on the following charges:



narcotics conspiracy

Hobbs Act robbery

murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy

discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes

two counts of discharge of a firearm causing death in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes

conspiracy to obstruct justice

two counts of obstruction of justice

conspiracy to use fire to commit a felony

two counts of use of fire to commit a felony

conspiracy to damage and destroy a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire

damaging and destroying a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

The victims in the murder were married couple Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced-Plaud, and their friend, Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred.

The 3-year-old son of Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud witnessed the murders of his parents and was later found on the porch of a home near the victim's bodies.

Also involved in the murders were Wilson's co-conspirators, Jariel Cobb and James Reed, who were previously convicted and still await sentencing.