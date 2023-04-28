Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 murder of infant son

Untitled design - 2023-03-21T154320.329.png
Erie County District Attorney
Untitled design - 2023-03-21T154320.329.png
Posted at 5:58 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 17:58:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after murdering his infant son in 2019.

On Sept. 20, 2019, the defendant, 39-year-old Reginald Jordan caused fatal injuries to his infant son, 6-month-old King Jordan, by intentionally shaking him.

King was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital where he later died two days later.

Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree on March 21, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up