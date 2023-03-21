Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatally injuring infant son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On Sept. 20, 2019, first responders arrived at an apartment on Grote Street in Buffalo after receiving a report about an infant who was not breathing.

The baby, 6-month-old King Jordan, was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he died two days later.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined the baby died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

A later investigation found that the defendant and the child's father, 39-year-old Reginald J. Jordan, caused the fatal injuries by intentionally shaking the infant.

Jordan will face a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 21, 2023. He continues to be held without bail.

