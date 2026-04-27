Buffalo man sentenced to 18 years in prison following deadly shooting on Potomac Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 29-year-old Denzel T. Maye of Buffalo was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office says that on October 24, 2024, Maye shot and killed 52-year-old Howard Shelton with an illegal gun on Potomac Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Shelton died at the scene.

In November 2025, Maye was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Jurors could not decide on the first count.

Maye then pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in March, as a second trial had been set for July 2026.