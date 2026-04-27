Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced to 18 years in prison following deadly shooting on Potomac Avenue

DenzelMaye .png
ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
DenzelMaye .png
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 29-year-old Denzel T. Maye of Buffalo was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office says that on October 24, 2024, Maye shot and killed 52-year-old Howard Shelton with an illegal gun on Potomac Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Shelton died at the scene.

In November 2025, Maye was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Jurors could not decide on the first count.

Maye then pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in March, as a second trial had been set for July 2026.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app