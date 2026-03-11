Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly shooting on Potomac Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter following a shooting on Potomac Avenue near Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo in October 2024.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on October 24, 2024, 29-year-old Denzel Maye shot and killed 52-year-old Howard Shelton with an illegal gun.

Maye was convicted of the second count of the indictment, criminal possession of a weapon, in November 2025. Jurors were unable to make a unanimous decision on the first count, and this guilty plea comes as a second trial had been set for July 2026.

Maye is being held without bail and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.