Buffalo man sentenced to 18 years in prison, attempted to kill Buffalo police officers during pursuit

Erie County District Attorney
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 05, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The defendant, 29-year-old Kente Bell, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon on April 10.

On March 29, 2022, Bell was involved in a high-speed pursuit with Buffalo police officers. During the pursuit, Bell fired multiple shots at officers, and drove recklessly on a number of streets in Buffalo.

