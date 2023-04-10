Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempting to kill Buffalo police officers during pursuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On March 29, 2022, at 6 p.m., Buffalo Police Officers spotted the defendant driving a vehicle with tinted windows on West Ferry Street near Niagara Street in Buffalo.

The officers initiated a traffic stop and approached the defendant's vehicle, which was parked in Broderick Park.

The defendant, 29-year-old Kente Bell, sped off when officers found that he was driving with a suspended registration.

The officers pursued the defendant as he drove at a high rate of speed on Niagara Street into Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

A female passenger jumped from the defendant's vehicle on Military Road near Glor Street, where she was detained by police officers.

Bell continued to drive on the Scajaquada and Kensington Expressways before exiting on to Bailey Avenue. Bell drove around police vehicles that were parked in an attempt to stop Bell from continuing onto Bailey Avenue.

Bell additionally fired shots at officers while driving on Bailey Avenue. A police officer sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol vehicle was shot in the arm by Bell.

Bell continued to fire shots at officers. The pursuit ended when Bell crashed his vehicle into a billboard pole on East Ferry Street near Fillmore Avenue.

After the crash, Bell still continued to fire shots at officers. BPD officers were able to return fire and Bell was subsequently injured.

He was transported to ECMC where he was treated for injuries to his hand, shoulder, and lower extremities.

After a review of the incident, the Erie County District Attorney's office found that the actions of the police officers who fired their weapons were justified.

Bell will face a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 5, 2023.

