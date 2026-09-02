Buffalo man sentenced to 17 years to life for deadly June 2025 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Jeremiah Henderson of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years to life in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, on June, 16, 2025, Henderson intentionally shot 33-year-old Fred Finch III during a dispute outside a home on the 200 block of Shirley Avenue in Buffalo. Finch III died at the scene.

Police said they detained Henderson 90 minutes later on LaSalle Avenue in Buffalo. He had an illegal handgun that was used in the shooting.

Henderson pleaded guilty in July to one count of second-degree murder.