Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced to 17 years to life for deadly June 2025 shooting

JEREMIAH HENDERSON.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
JEREMIAH HENDERSON.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Jeremiah Henderson of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years to life in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, on June, 16, 2025, Henderson intentionally shot 33-year-old Fred Finch III during a dispute outside a home on the 200 block of Shirley Avenue in Buffalo. Finch III died at the scene.

Police said they detained Henderson 90 minutes later on LaSalle Avenue in Buffalo. He had an illegal handgun that was used in the shooting.

Henderson pleaded guilty in July to one count of second-degree murder.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app