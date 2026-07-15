Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder in June 2025 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 25-year-old Jeremiah Henderson of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in 2025.

The DA said on June 16, 2025, Henderson intentionally shot 33-year-old Fred Finch III during a dispute in the backyard of a residence on the 200 block of Shirley Avenue in Buffalo. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene, and police located and detained Henderson on LaSalle Avenue, where he was found in possession of an illegal handgun. According to the DA, forensic analysis determined that the recovered firearm was used to commit the homicide.

Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and remains held without bail.