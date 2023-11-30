Buffalo man sentenced in connection to crash that killed Clara 'Claire' Gomez

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Marlon D. Servance, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to four to 12 years in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, on May 23, 2023, Servance fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun at the victim while they were driving separate vehicles in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

The DA said Servance's actions caused the victim to drive recklessly as he continued to pursue them onto Main Street and a pedestrian was struck by the victim's vehicle.

58-year-old Clara Gomez, who is also known in the community as Claire, was hit by the victim's vehicle on Main Street near West Utica Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Servance pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in August. His driver's license was also revoked.