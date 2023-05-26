Buffalo community continues to remember Clara 'Claire' Gomez after fatal crash on Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clara Gomez, also known as Claire, is being remembered as a sweet, loving, and caring woman who respected everyone she met. Gomez was hit and killed by a car on Main Street Tuesday.

"She was very kind," said Princessa Williams, owner of Princessa's Studio & Art Gallery.

A few years ago Williams painted Victor Orozco's picture of Claire that has become famous. In 2019, Buffalo-based hip-hop group Griselda used the photo on its "WWCD" album cover.

"Claire is a staple in this community," said Williams. "Every real Buffalonian knows who Claire is, so I decided to capture that painting from the original photographer."

The painting is even on the back of her business cards, because "people get excited about Claire."

A GoFundMe has raised more than $14,000 for Claire's funeral. Westside Gunn donated $10,000.

The support is seen outside the bus station on Main and Utica where Claire was killed.

"She was like a girlfriend to me, because if she needed something she would come to me or any other Peacemaker," said Anthony James, a Buffalo Peacemaker.

The two spent time together often at the bus station on Main and Utica. Even though a friend told 7 News she dropped Claire off at her home, James said the bus station was a home she would spend time at.

"We'd buy her something, and make sure nobody messed with her or bothered her," said James, who said Claire didn't bother people.

Along with balloons, dozens of messages, candles and flowers is also a box of Ramen noodles, which James said she would often eat at the bus station.

Her familiar face can be seen at the memorial, just as it's displayed at William's gallery. The artwork is not for sale, because Williams loves it too much to let it go.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral services which you can find here.

You can find more information on the investigation into the crash here.