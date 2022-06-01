Buffalo man sentenced for killing woman inside her home in the Town of Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing a woman inside her home in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Joshua E. Wilson was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Wilson's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he previously pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said on May 4, 2020, Wilson killed 71-year-old Diane M. Wolfe inside of her home on Yorkshire Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda by beating her with a gardening tool from her yard. Wilson also stole Wolfe's vehicle and other items from her home after killing her.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on April 29 ahead of his jury trial.