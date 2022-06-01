Watch
Buffalo man sentenced for killing woman inside her home in the Town of Tonawanda

WILSON SENTENCING.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
WILSON SENTENCING.jpg
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 16:21:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing a woman inside her home in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Joshua E. Wilson was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on May 4, 2020, Wilson killed 71-year-old Diane M. Wolfe inside of her home on Yorkshire Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda by beating her with a gardening tool from her yard. Wilson also stole Wolfe's vehicle and other items from her home after killing her.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on April 29 ahead of his jury trial.

