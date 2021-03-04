Menu

Buffalo man sentenced for killing girlfriend's two-year-old son

File photo
Posted at 10:23 PM, Mar 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's two-year-old son.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Nathaniel Baker was virtually sentenced Wednesday to a "determinate sentence of 21 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision."

Baker had previously admitted to causing the death of two-year-old Jordan Robinson by beating him while at a home on Theodore Street in Buffalo in January 2020.

Baker pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in December 2020.

