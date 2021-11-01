Buffalo man sentenced for fatally stabbing woman in Town of Tonawanda apartment

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for fatally stabbing a woman while inside her Town of Tonawanda apartment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 34-year-old Clarence H. Simmons was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court to an indeterminate sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

Simmons admitted to killing 22-year-old Arielle Johnson by stabbing her multiple times while inside her apartment on Parkedge Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda in March 2020. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in September 2021.

According to the district attorney's office, Simmons and Johnson were known to each other.