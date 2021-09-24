Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing woman in her Town of Tonawanda apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a woman in her Town of Tonawanda apartment in March 2020.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 34-year-old Clarence H. Simmons pleaded guilty Friday in State Supreme Court to one count of murder in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, Simmons admitted to causing the death of 22-year-old Arielle Johnson on March 19, 2020 by stabbing her multiple times inside her apartment on Parkedge Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. Officials say Simmons and Johnson were known to each other.

Simmons remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced October 29.