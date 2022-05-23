Buffalo man sentenced for fatally stabbing another man in January 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for fatally stabbing another man in January 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Quinton O. Turner was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 21 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, Turner stabbed 29-year-old Ronald Green multiple times inside a corner store located on East Ferry Street near Jefferson Avenue on January 5, 2020. Turner and Green were known to each other and the dispute was over money related to damage to a vehicle. Green died from his injuries.

The district attorney's office said Turner fled to North Carolina where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on January 31, 2020 and extradited back to Western New York.

Turner pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in April.