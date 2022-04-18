Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing in January 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fatal stabbing in January 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 30-year-old Quinton O. Turner pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

According to the district attorney's office, Turner stabbed 29-year-old Ronald Green multiple times inside a corner store located on East Ferry Street near Jefferson Avenue on January 5, 2020. Turner and Green were known to each other and the dispute was over money related to damage to a vehicle. Green died from his injuries.

The district attorney's office said Turner fled to North Carolina where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on January 31, 2020 and extradited back to Western New York.

Turner continues to be held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 23.