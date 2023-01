BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 63-year-old Michael B. Rattle was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 5 years of probation over the objection of the prosecutor.

The district attorney's office said on January 10, 2021 Rattle fatally shot his friend, 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe, with a legally-owned shotgun inside his apartment on Geary Street.

Rattle was found guilty of one count of second-degree manslaughter in September 2022.