Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man found guilty after fatally shooting victim inside his apartment

Untitled design (15).png
Erie County District Attorney's Office
Untitled design (15).png
Posted at 2:01 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 14:01:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

On Jan. 10, 2021, 63-year-old Michael B. Rattle of Buffalo, fatally shot 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe with a legally owned shotgun.

The murder occurred inside Rattle's apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo.

Rattle will face a maximum of 5-15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

The defendant's bail has been set at $15,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United