Buffalo man sentenced after killing pedestrian in 2017 hit-and-run

Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 29, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison on one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

On July 16, 2017, the defendant, 36-year-old D'Mario Caesar was driving at a high rate of speed on Broadway in Buffalo when he hit a pedestrian crossing the street near Bailey Avenue.

Caesar left the scene without reporting the incident to the police. The victim, 31-year-old Brandyn Mallory, later died at ECMC.

On Jan. 18, 2023, Caesar wasfound guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

