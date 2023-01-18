Jury finds Buffalo man guilty for fatal 2017 hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree as well as one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

Jurors rendered a decision Wednesday afternoon after about an hour of deliberation following a 6-day trial, which convicted the defendant of all counts in the indictment against him.

On July 16, 2017, the defendant, 36-year-old D'Mario A. Caesar was driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence when he hit a pedestrian crossing the street near Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

Caesar left the scene without reporting the incident to police. The victim, 31-year-old Brandyn Mallory, died later at ECMC.

Caesar's vehicle was found near the scene, unoccupied, on Broadway near Greene Street.

Caesar will face a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Wednesday, March 29. He currently remains held without bail.