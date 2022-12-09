Buffalo man sentenced after high-speed crash kills baby

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to time served in jail and five years of probation.

On December 13, 2021, Cesar was speeding westbound on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and drove through a red light at Pine Ridge Road which resulted in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

The crash killed a 6-month-old infant, who was a passenger in the other vehicle. Another passenger, a woman, suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery. A third passenger, another woman, was treated for minor injuries.

Cesar pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of second-degree assault on September 20, 2022. He has been in custody since January 26, 2022.