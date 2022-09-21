Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide, caused high-speed crash that killed infant

Untitled design (21).png
Erie County District Attorney's Office
Untitled design (21).png
Posted at 9:46 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 09:46:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.

On Dec. 13, 2021, 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar was driving at high speeds on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Cesar drove through a red light on Pine Ridge Road, with resulted in a collision with another car at the intersection.

The collision killed a 6-month-old infant, who was a passenger of the other vehicle. Another passenger, a woman, suffered serious injuries and spent over a week in the hospital with a fractured hip. A third passenger, another woman, was treated for only minor injuries.

Cesar and three passengers in the car with him suffered from minor injuries as well.

Cesar will face a maximum of 7 years in prison during his sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. Cesar is currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United