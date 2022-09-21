Buffalo man pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide, caused high-speed crash that killed infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.

On Dec. 13, 2021, 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar was driving at high speeds on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Cesar drove through a red light on Pine Ridge Road, with resulted in a collision with another car at the intersection.

The collision killed a 6-month-old infant, who was a passenger of the other vehicle. Another passenger, a woman, suffered serious injuries and spent over a week in the hospital with a fractured hip. A third passenger, another woman, was treated for only minor injuries.

Cesar and three passengers in the car with him suffered from minor injuries as well.

Cesar will face a maximum of 7 years in prison during his sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. Cesar is currently being held without bail.