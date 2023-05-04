Buffalo man sentenced after leaving the scene of hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Thursday after he left the scene of a 2021 hit-and-run.

The defendant, 38-year-old Kevin Mendola, was operating a vehicle in August 2021, when he ran over a child on Lovejoy Street in Buffalo.

The child, 10-year-old Mikey Conklin, later died at Oishei Children's Hospital from injuries sustained in the incident.

Mendola previously pleaded guilty to other charges in the case including one count of criminally negligent homicide, and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Final orders of protection were also issued Thursday on behalf of Conklin's family.