Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced after leaving the scene of hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-boy

Untitled design - 2023-03-30T143109.465.png
Erie County District Attorrney
Untitled design - 2023-03-30T143109.465.png
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 12:23:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Thursday after he left the scene of a 2021 hit-and-run.

The defendant, 38-year-old Kevin Mendola, was operating a vehicle in August 2021, when he ran over a child on Lovejoy Street in Buffalo.

The child, 10-year-old Mikey Conklin, later died at Oishei Children's Hospital from injuries sustained in the incident.

Mendola previously pleaded guilty to other charges in the case including one count of criminally negligent homicide, and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Final orders of protection were also issued Thursday on behalf of Conklin's family.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up