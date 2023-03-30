Buffalo man pleads guilty after fatally injuring 10-year-boy with car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to the following charges:



One count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death

One count of criminally negligent homicide

One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

On Aug. 11, 2021, the defendant, 38-year-old Kevin J. Mendola, was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license on Lovejoy Street in Sloan.

Mendola placed his car in reverse and ran over a child and his bicycle. He then put his car in drive and drove forward and over the child a second time.

Mendola then exited the vehicle, saw the child, and drove away from the scene without reporting the incident. He was located by police a short time later.

The victim, 10-year-old Michael "Mikey" Conklin, was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Mendola will face a maximum of 11 years in prison when he is sentenced as a second felony offender on May 4, 2023.