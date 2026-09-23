Buffalo man sentenced after deadly Williams Street hit-and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 to 15 years in prison after a fatal hit-and-run on Williams Street July 2025.
Wendell M. Brooks, 45, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in July to the following charges:
- One count of second-degree manslaughter
- One count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death
- Two counts of tampering with physical evidence
His driver's license was also revoked.
According to the DA, on July 17, 2025, Brooks was operating a Tesla Cybertruck on William Street in Buffalo when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of Benzinger Street. The victim, 37-year-old Paache Spikes-Redding, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooks was accused of driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed and driving away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police.
After the incident, Brooks attempted to conceal the vehicle by abandoning it in a wooded area in the Village of Sloan. In addition, he tampered with physical evidence by intentionally removing a flash drive that contained the vehicles recording data from the center console.