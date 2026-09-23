Buffalo man sentenced after deadly Williams Street hit-and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 to 15 years in prison after a fatal hit-and-run on Williams Street July 2025.

Wendell M. Brooks, 45, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in July to the following charges:



One count of second-degree manslaughter

One count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death

Two counts of tampering with physical evidence

His driver's license was also revoked.

According to the DA, on July 17, 2025, Brooks was operating a Tesla Cybertruck on William Street in Buffalo when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of Benzinger Street. The victim, 37-year-old Paache Spikes-Redding, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks was accused of driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed and driving away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police.

After the incident, Brooks attempted to conceal the vehicle by abandoning it in a wooded area in the Village of Sloan. In addition, he tampered with physical evidence by intentionally removing a flash drive that contained the vehicles recording data from the center console.