Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced after deadly Williams Street hit-and run

WENDELL BROOKS MUGSHOT
WKBW
WENDELL BROOKS MUGSHOT
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 to 15 years in prison after a fatal hit-and-run on Williams Street July 2025.

Wendell M. Brooks, 45, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in July to the following charges:

  • One count of second-degree manslaughter
  • One count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death
  • Two counts of tampering with physical evidence

His driver's license was also revoked.

According to the DA, on July 17, 2025, Brooks was operating a Tesla Cybertruck on William Street in Buffalo when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of Benzinger Street. The victim, 37-year-old Paache Spikes-Redding, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks was accused of driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed and driving away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police.

After the incident, Brooks attempted to conceal the vehicle by abandoning it in a wooded area in the Village of Sloan. In addition, he tampered with physical evidence by intentionally removing a flash drive that contained the vehicles recording data from the center console.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app